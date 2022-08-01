STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to €52.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE STM opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

