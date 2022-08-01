Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 49,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 27,696 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get NCR alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 85.4% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,400 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $67,308,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth about $61,742,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Stock Up 1.9 %

NCR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,567. NCR has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.