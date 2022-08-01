Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AvePoint Call Options (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,380 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 643 call options.
AvePoint Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of AvePoint stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 10,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $937.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.97.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $50.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
