Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 256,155 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 123,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.30 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

