Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $147,000 in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONL opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

