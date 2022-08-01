Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

