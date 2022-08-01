Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,363 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

