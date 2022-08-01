StockNews.com Downgrades Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

