StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
