Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY22 guidance at ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stoneridge Stock Performance
NYSE SRI opened at $18.82 on Monday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.