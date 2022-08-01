StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,113,226.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,351,688.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $1,113,226.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,351,688.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $900,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,095. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.