Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.49. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

