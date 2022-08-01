Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

