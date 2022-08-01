StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $52,585.82 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $52,585.82 and $7.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,880,473,822 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

