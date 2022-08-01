Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Trimmed by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.0% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $214.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.62. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

