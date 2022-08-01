Suku (SUKU) Price Tops $0.0951 on Top Exchanges

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Suku has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $8.35 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,196,747 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

