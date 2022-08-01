Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 74,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,948,931 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.