Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,023,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 272,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.55. 987,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,835,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

