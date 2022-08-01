Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,614. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

