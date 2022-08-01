Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $98.29. 56,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

