Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.80 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 4.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,928,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after acquiring an additional 177,617 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,049,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.96. 461,423 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

