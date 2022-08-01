Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,156. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42.

