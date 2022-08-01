Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 427,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.92. 332,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,576,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

