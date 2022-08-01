Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 162,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,204,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

