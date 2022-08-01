Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Origin Bancorp worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,905,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,181. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

