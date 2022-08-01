Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

