Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Update

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

SMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.74. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

