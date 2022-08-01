Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.17-$7.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

