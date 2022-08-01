Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 2,462 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

