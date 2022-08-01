Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 204 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,627,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $150.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

