SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.40 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.