SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 3,376.40%.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 29.75 and a current ratio of 29.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

