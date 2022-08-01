SuRo Capital (SSSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 3,376.40%.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 29.75 and a current ratio of 29.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $16.40.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
