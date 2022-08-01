Swerve Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $2.52 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,347.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,492,451 coins and its circulating supply is 17,272,525 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

