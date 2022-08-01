Sylo (SYLO) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $375,667.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

