SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0125 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $672.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00213079 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004643 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00527068 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,411,956 coins and its circulating supply is 117,865,765 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

