Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $204.45. 2,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,069. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.