Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 345,000 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $45.31. 3,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.