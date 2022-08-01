Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 380,000 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Radian Group worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,206. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

