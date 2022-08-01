Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $132.73 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

