TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Up 54.6% in July

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,080,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 31,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,543,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 3,677,245 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 491,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,824. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAL. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

