Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Short Interest Update

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TARO traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $37.61. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,601. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

