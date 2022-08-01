TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.73. 1,972,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,137,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 29.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 339,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,669,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

