Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

