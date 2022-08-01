Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

Teck Resources Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,170,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

