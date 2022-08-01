Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.