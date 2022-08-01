Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.07.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Teladoc Health stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.