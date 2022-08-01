Telcoin Price Tops $0.0016 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $96.82 million and $1.59 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004443 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00132786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

About Telcoin

TEL is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.