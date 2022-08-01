Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Cut to $472.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $472.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $391.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.21 and its 200-day moving average is $417.30. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

