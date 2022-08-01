Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,838,655 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 250.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $21,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.