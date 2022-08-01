Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $183.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

