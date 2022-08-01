Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 5.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.